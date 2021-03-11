You are the owner of this article.
top story

New neighborhood pitched for land off Chukker Creek Road near Aiken

  • Updated
Chukker Creek Landing, Home Render
A conceptual look at a home in Chukker Creek Landing, a proposed subdivision off Chukker Creek Road. (Photo provided/City of Aiken)

 Photo provided/City of Aiken

A sizable new neighborhood has been proposed for land along Chukker Creek Road, between busy Whiskey Road and the nearby elementary school.

Chukker Creek Landing would be a 71-lot subdivision with one- and two-story single-family homes, according to plans filed with the city of Aiken. A retention pond is also planned toward the back of the 36-acre parcel.

“Presently, the property is just a field,” said David Banks, a project engineer.

The Chukker Creek Landing neighborhood is expected to generate 53 trips during the morning rush and 71 trips in the afternoon rush; a single entrance and exit is planned. An extensive traffic study is not required, documents show.

Chukker Creek Landing, Plat
The proposed layout of Chukker Creek Landing, near Whiskey Road. (Photo provided/City of Aiken)

The Planning Commission reviewed the plans Tuesday night. The panel unanimously recommended — with a handful of conditions — the prospective development be granted city water and sewer services. The land in question is outside city limits, meaning the development is also bound by Aiken County oversight and regulations.

The applicant and developer are listed as WTC Enterprises LLC, which operates out of Graniteville.

