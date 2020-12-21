New Ellenton man facing charges for 2018 murder investigation

A New Ellenton man is facing several charges for the 2018 fatal shooting of a Trenton man.
Denzell Deshawn Jackson, 20, of New Ellenton was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2018, shots were fired in front of 172 Keith Drive that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Travis Young.
Developments, evidence and supporting information led investigators to identifying Jackson as a suspect, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators issued arrest warrants for Jackson, who has been held in the Aiken County detention center since his arrest on May 13, 2019 on charges associated with the death of Derrick Jai Curry.
Kristie Shantia Green, 43, was also arrested in connection with Young's murder. She was charged on Feb. 6, 2019 with accessory after the fact to murder, according to the sheriff's office.
Green was released on bond in March 2019.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Information can be shared anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.