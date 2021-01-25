New Ellenton, an SRS neighbor, seeking millions from state's plutonium settlement fund

Officials with the city of New Ellenton have laid out three important infrastructure projects they would like funded using money from South Carolina’s historic plutonium settlement with the Department of Energy.

Expanding sidewalks, sewer lines and landscaping along S.C. Highway 19 and erecting entertainment and market amenities near Evans Park would greatly benefit the city, which “has been impacted by” the Savannah River Site “since its inception,” Mayor Vernon Dunbar wrote to the Aiken County Legislative Delegation.

Ellenton was resettled as New Ellenton to make room for the Savannah River Site, the nuclear-weapons-and-waste reserve the city now neighbors; thousands of cars pass through New Ellenton every day, zipping to and from the site.

“We have other needs at our sewer treatment plant and with our sewer system, but these three projects are the most critical,” Dunbar wrote. “Please let us know what further information you may need to qualify the city of New Ellenton for any possible settlement funds.”

The city's request totals approximately $3.5 million — a drop in the plutonium settlement bucket. (Aiken’s wish list, drafted late last year, adds up to $95.4 million.)

Up for grabs is approximately $525 million. Exactly where or to what the money will go is up to state lawmakers and Henry McMaster, the governor.

Both McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson have advocated for investing a significant amount of the settlement money in counties surrounding the Savannah River Site, in the nuclear backyard.

“It is called a federal impact fee for a reason,” Wilson told a crowd in Aiken last year. “The areas that are impacted by the housing of the plutonium, the economy that’s affected by it, should receive a substantial portion of that money.”

McMaster has asked lawmakers to appropriate the $525 million in standalone legislation, a move he believes will boost equity and transparency.