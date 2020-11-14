New community Thanksgiving Day dinner to be held in Generations Park

A new free community Thanksgiving Day dinner will be held Nov. 26 in Aiken.
One of the organizers, LaRahna Hughes, described Our Family Dinner Table, which is the event’s official name, as a way to “show love with no strings attached.”
The site will be Generations Park at 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive.
Spearheading the planning effort, in addition to Hughes, are GROW Aiken and Repioneering Church along with Eva Finnie and several other individuals.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can drive to and park at Generations Park. For those that need transportation, there will be four pickup locations:
• The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 1700 Whiskey Road.
• Citizens Park at 651 Old Airport Road.
• Gyles Park near the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum at 406 Park Avenue S.E.
• KJ’s Market at 1048 York St. N.E.
Bushels of russet potatoes, sweet potatoes and collards already have been donated, Hughes said.
The meal also will include meat, desserts and beverages.
“We’ll feed as many people as we can,” Hughes said.
Attendees will be able to social distance while dining, she added.
Our Family Dinner Table will help fill the gap left when the 2020 edition of One Table, a free Thanksgiving dinner held in downtown in Aiken, was canceled in July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When Hughes and her associates came up with the idea for a new community Thanksgiving dinner, they thought Generations Park would be the ideal location.
“There was a group of us that had not visited the new park yet,” Hughes said “We happened to be there (earlier this year) for a socially distanced birthday gathering for a friend in our circle. We mentioned then that 'Wow, this is a wonderful park. Man, we would love to do something here. Why aren’t we using this place? It’s outdoors and it’s spaced out. Man, we should do something around the holidays.'”
People who want to participate in Our Family Dinner Table and bring their own food are invited to attend. They also can just hang out and listen to music if they don’t eat, Hughes said.
Our Family Dinner Table will be about more than offering free food to those who can’t afford it and also to those who can, according to Finnie. During the pandemic, local residents are spending a significant time apart and they have a variety of other needs that also are important, she explained.
“People are in need of connection,” Finnie said. “People are in need of community. People are in need of a kind gesture. People are in need of a smile. People are in need of love.”
Volunteer opportunities are available.
For more information about Our Family Dinner Table, call 803-443-6735.