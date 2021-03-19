New business Rack & Grill brings hope of revitalization to Aiken's Northside

An establishment that will offer food, billiards and brew, according to its sign, is scheduled to open soon on Aiken’s Northside in what used to be the home of a Save-A-Lot grocery store.

Michael Newsome is the owner of Rack & Grill, which he said should be ready to welcome customers at the end of April “at the latest.”

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon visited the location at 522 York St. N.E. recently with Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs. He hopes that Rack & Grill’s arrival will be the beginning of a business and redevelopment renaissance in a section of the city that could benefit greatly from a big economic boost.

“With this area being an Opportunity Zone (and part of a federal program that offers tax incentives), I think a lot of folks have really been looking at and talking about investing in our Northside community,” Osbon said. “I applaud him (Newsome) for having the vision to be a leader.”

Newsome owns two other Rack & Grills. Both are located in Georgia – one in Augusta at 3801 Mike Padgett Highway and the other in Martinez at 304 Commerce Drive.

“The Rack & Grill in Martinez opened around 40 years ago,” Newsome said. “I bought it about five years ago.”

He then acquired the Rack & Grill in Augusta.

“I’ve been to Aiken a good bit, and it’s a really cool area,” Newsome said.

“I think it will be a good fit,” he added, for the third Rack & Grill.

Aiken’s Rack & Grill will have 25 pool tables and serve primarily American fare like the two other Rack & Grills.

“We’ll do tons of hamburgers, wings, Philly cheesesteaks, French fries, tons of appetizers and chicken strips,” Newsome said. “We’ll also have some quesadillas.”

Beer and wine will be available for purchase, but no liquor.

“We are actually licensed as a restaurant,” Newsome said. “We aren’t interested in being any type of club. We’ll definitely have a family atmosphere.”

There will be lots of televisions in the Aiken Rack & Grill’s 18,000-square-foot space along with dartboards and maybe some cornhole boards.

In addition, “we’ll run some pretty big pool tournaments three or four times a year at a minimum,” Newsome said. “There might be like $40,000 and $50,000 payouts. I actually did one a few weeks ago at the Augusta location (of Rack & Grill), and I think we had two dozen people fly in for it. We paid out $40,000 in three days.

“In addition to professional tournaments,” he continued, “we’ll have weekly and monthly tournaments.”

Newsome expects to employ 12 or so people in Rack & Grill’s Aiken location.

The renovation inside the former Save-A-Lot is “probably about 90% finished,” Newsome said.

Osbon liked what he saw as well as what he heard from Newsome.

“I’m very impressed with the business model,” Osbon said. “It’s been a successful concept for him and it’s proven in the Augusta area. I think it’s going to be a great addition for entertainment and food to Aiken. I really think he’s going to do well here. It’s only about four or five minutes from downtown.”

Diggs is looking forward to having Rack & Grill in Aiken’s District 1, which she represents.

“I didn’t really know what to think because I knew very little about the business,” she said. “But after meeting the owner and operator, I’m very excited, and I think we are very fortunate that he chose Aiken. We don’t have a facility that has the high-end type of pool tournaments that he is going to offer several times a year. I’m also pleased that it will have a family atmosphere.”

Newsome has a silent partner who was involved in the acquisition of the Aiken Rack & Grill’s site. According to Aiken County land records, it was purchased in the name of York Street Properties LLC for $460,000 from Brenneman Stores of Aiken LLC last summer.

“It wasn’t far from downtown, and it wasn’t too far off the interstate, so there will be easy access (for out-of-town participants) when we have tournaments,” Newsome said. “We also got the property for a good price. The area, for the lack of a better term, seems a little challenged, but I really feel we can help turn it around, whether we develop more of the area or people just realize that this isn’t some bar that you see fights in. I think in the 40 years at the Rack & Grill in Martinez, we’ve heard about only two fights. We just don’t run that kind of place. We don’t tolerate fights.”

Vacant currently in the Aiken Rack & Grill’s location is approximately 3,000 square feet of space.

“I’m not sure what we’ll do with it,” Newsome said. “We might rent it (to someone else) or maybe there will be another opportunity that will come along and we’ll do something else.”