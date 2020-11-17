New book illuminates history of preserving Aiken's history

The history of preserving Aiken’s history is the focus of a new book about the county museum.
“Moments in Time” is the story of the Aiken County Historical Museum which celebrated its 50th anniversary in February. The book, produced by the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, highlights the background of the museum as well as some of its prominent displays.
From its original home in the old Aiken County Jail to the present dwelling in Banksia, the museum has preserved and displayed items that reflect the county’s history from indigenous people to colonial settlers to modern times.
“Even though it conveys the history of the museum and many of its exhibits,” current Friends President Kathy Cunningham said of the book, “it contains only a fraction of information depicted in the museum's numerous displays. ‘Moments in Time’ is a teaser!”
The brainchild of former president of the Friends, Judi Romeo, the book was researched and developed by a committee of Lynn Wheat, Margaret Marvin and Kaye Dzwileski.
According to Wheat, Friends of the Museum historian, “If you are like me, there is a shelf somewhere in your home that contains books written by Aiken authors, or relating to Aiken County history or the people who have called it home. You will want to add this informative book to your collection.”
A number of volunteers and museum staff members lent their efforts in producing the book.
“Joyce Ross, first museum director, was invaluable for reviewing the early museum history and proper identification of historical photos,” Wheat said.
Also instrumental in ensuring the book’s accuracy was the current museum director, Lauren Virgo.
“We want people to read our new book and then plan a museum visit to see Aiken County’s proud history firsthand,” Cunningham said.
The book is available at the front desk of the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St., or through the Friends’ website at https://achmfriends.org/product/moments-in-time/ with pickup at the museum during regular hours.
The cost is $35 with all proceeds going to the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness for and supports the museum.