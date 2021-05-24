New American flag drop box at Government Center is being used by county residents

The new drop box that gives Aiken County residents the opportunity to properly dispose of worn, torn and/or faded American flags is proving to be popular.
After the dedication ceremony was held for the receptacle May 13 at the Aiken County Government Center, “we had three flags dropped that day,” Dwight Bradham told the Rotary Club of Aiken during the organization’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
“When I went back out the next day, I had another 15 flags to collect,” he said. “When I went back the following Friday, I had 34 flags that I had to take out to be folded and prepared so that they can be retired properly.”
Bradham is Aiken County’s director of veterans affairs.
Plans call for Bradham and his staff in the local Veterans Affairs Office to remove flags from the drop box on Friday afternoons.
Veterans service organizations in the county will hold retirement ceremonies for the flags, which will be destroyed by burning.
“One of things that I have pushed our veterans service organizations to do is to invite the community,” Bradham said.
He especially hopes that young people – including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Sea Cadets and DECA Club members – will attend the events.
“We need to create the next Greatest Generation,” Bradham said, “and one way we can do that is by having these kids participate.”
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken. The drop box is near the building’s front entrance.
“You can see it very clearly from the road,” Bradham said.
The Veterans Affairs Office worked with the Aiken County Veterans Council, Chairman Gary Bunker and Camille Furgiuele of Aiken County Council and Aiken County administrative staff on the drop box project.
Also during his presentation to the Rotary Club, Bradham said there were close to 18,000 veterans in Aiken County.
The county’s Veterans Affairs Office has 14,821 active veteran accounts.
Total compensation awarded to veterans through the county’s Veterans Affairs Office in 2020 was $6,575,434.92. So far in 2021, the total compensation awarded is nearly $700,000, Bradham reported.