New Aiken restaurant Macaluso's features hearty Italian food made with family recipes

Family and tradition are important to owner/chef Michael D’Andrea, who opened Macaluso’s in Aiken last month.

Both are reflected in the Italian restaurant’s decor and the food.

In the early 1970s, D’Andrea’s late parents, Anthony and Josephine, started the Road House restaurant in Staten Island, New York, and it is still in business.

Many of the dishes at Macaluso’s are prepared using their recipes and those created by D’Andrea’s other relatives before them.

“Italians are so superstitious,” D’Andrea said. “That’s really why we don’t want to change anything. We want to keep everything just the way we’ve been doing it for 75 years.”

Black and white photos of D’Andrea’s family members hang on the walls in Macaluso’s dining area.

“I named the restaurant after my mother,” D’Andrea said. “Macaluso was her maiden name.”

D’Andrea moved to Aiken last year from Florida, where the first Macaluso’s was established in Miami Beach in 1999.

It remained there for approximately 20 years, attracting a clientele that included singer-songwriter Billy Joel and Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Then D’Andrea decided to move on and launch Macaluso’s & Co., an Italian-American market and eatery, in South Miami.

It had a brief run before D’Andrea grew tired of South Florida and weary of dealing with rents and landlords.

“Miami is a beautiful city, but it just wasn’t conducive any longer for my brand,” D’Andrea said. “It became an extremely tourist-driven city, and a lot of families moved out.”

D’Andrea went online to search for a building to buy with no particular location in mind.

“I would have gone to the North Pole if I found a building that spoke to me through my intuition,” D’Andrea said. “I ended up with about 14 places to pick from, and my mind kept going back to 145 York Street (S.E.) in Aiken.”

That was the address of Linda’s Bistro, which belonged to Linda Rooney.

D’Andrea and his girlfriend, Tonya Sanchez, headed to Aiken for a visit. They met Linda and liked her a lot. They also fell in love with Aiken.

“It was like going to heaven,” D’Andrea said. “It was just so beautiful, all the foliage and the roads. The people were so kind and sweet.”

The deal to acquire the Linda’s Bistro site was completed last October.

D’Andrea’s only regret is that Rooney died before the Aiken version of Macaluso’s was up and running.

“She really wanted us here,” D’Andrea said. “We heard after the fact that she turned down other people that were trying to buy the building because she wanted us.”

Macaluso’s operating hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The kitchen closes at 10:30 each night.

“I use the finest ingredients – the best imported olive oils and the best tomatoes,” D’Andrea said. “I make my own meatballs and my own sausages. I cook with De Secco imported pastas. A gentleman out of Columbia makes ravioli by hand for me.”

Macaluso’s marinara sauce is homemade.

On the menu are a variety of pizzas and dishes such as Grandma Lena’s Ravioli & Peas, Macaluso’s Staten Island Style Baked Rigatoni With Chicken Parm, Picante Chicken With Rigatoni and Sausage & Broccoli Rabe With Imported Pasta.

D’Andrea plans to open the Rose Bar, an upstairs lounge that will offer signature cocktails and live jazz music, at Macaluso’s later this month.

For more information, call (803) 262-5334 or visit the Macaluso’s/Macaluso’s & Company page on Facebook.