Murder suspect confessed to 2020 murder and arson, prosecutors say

A Ridge Spring murder suspect charged with shooting a man and setting his house on fire in 2020 reportedly confessed to the crimes shortly after being detained, state prosecutors disclosed at a bond hearing on Monday.
Dominque Johnson, 29, of Ridge Spring is currently facing multiple charges in connection to the murder of 54-year-old James Johnson of Aiken after his body was discovered in a field off Cummings Road the morning of Dec. 6, 2020.
At Dominque's bond hearing on Monday afternoon, the prosecution stated the suspect confessed to authorities that he shot the victim, disposed of his body in a field and set fire to the victim's home on Columbia Highway North after burglarizing it.
Despite sharing the same last name, the victim and the suspect were not related but they did know one another, the prosecution stated.
The day of the murder, the suspect reportedly asked the victim to drive him to an address on Edisto Road so he could buy drugs, the prosecuting attorney said based off the suspect's confession.
On the way to the address, the victim reportedly became nervous.
At the location, when the suspect thought the victim was going to drive away without him, he shot the victim once as he sat in his car.
According to the suspect's confession, the victim began to "gurgle" so he shot him several more times. He then sat on the victim's dead body and drove to a field on Cummings Road where he disposed of the body.
Dominque then picked up Robert Day III who confessed the suspect drove him to a car wash in Ridge Spring where they attempted to clean out the victim's car. State prosecutors further said that both are seen on video surveillance attempting to clean the car at the carwash.
The next day, fire crews respond to a call for a structure fire at the victim's house at 4:40 a.m. Crews reportedly found two gas containers near the front door.
Authorities would later discover Johnson's body around 10:15 a.m. nearly 5 miles away.
Later that morning, Dominque and Day were pulled over in the North Augusta area after they were spotted driving in the victim's white Kia Forte.
After being brought in by police, Dominque reportedly waived his rights and confessed to the murder and arson. He also told authorities the murder weapon was underneath the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle. In addition to the gun, spent shell casings and live rounds were found in the car.
Projectiles found in the victim's body after autopsy have been sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, prosecutors said on Monday.
Family members of the victim urged presiding Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope to deny the suspect bond.
“He is a tremendous risk to society,” the prosecution said.
Judge Pope sided with the prosecution and denied Dominque bond.
He continues to be held in the Aiken County detention center and faces the possibility of two life sentences plus 55 years if convicted for his charges.