Mitchell Shopping Center sells for $3.25M on Aiken's Southside

A retail hub on Aiken’s Southside has been sold.

Randolph Property Group VI LLC purchased the Mitchell Shopping Center on Whiskey Road for $3.25 million from Mitchell Center LLC, according to Aiken County Land records.

The deal closed Oct. 29.

Businesses located in the shopping center include Unique Expressions, Dollar General, MattressMan and Little Caesars.

The property, divided into two tracts, covers a little more than eight acres.

The Randolph Property Group is based in Georgia. Mitchell Center LLC is based in South Carolina.

In addition last month, the Randolph Property Group III LLC, also of Georgia, acquired a 2.52-acre portion of the East Gate Shopping Center on Aiken’s Southside for $1.541 million.

Formerly owned by Georgia-based Stephan Realty and Investments Inc., the property is on East Gate Drive, which is off Whiskey Road.

Sukiya Japanese Steakhouse and Grumpy’s Sports Pub are located in the 11,180-square-foot-building on the land.

The deal closed Oct. 9.

In another transaction, which involved a Graniteville property, South Carolina-based Triangle Summits LLC acquired The Summits apartments for $7,164,547 on Oct. 26.

The seller was Greenville Park West Limited Partnership, which is described in the deal’s paperwork as a Delaware limited partnership.

The Summits’ 16.05-acre tract is on Climbing Rose Boulevard, which is off Jefferson Davis Highway near Aiken Technical College.