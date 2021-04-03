Millbrook Baptist Church reaches out to community with Easter Eggs-perience

Millbrook Baptist Church’s Easter Eggs-perience lived up to its name Saturday, offering more than 20,000 brightly colored plastic eggs for youngsters to hunt and pick up.
Many went home with full baskets.
“Our main goal today is to reach out to the community,” said Millbrook Children’s Director Abbi Puckett. “We invited everybody we could. We want them to know how much we love them, and we want to show the love of Jesus to them.”
The temperature was in the 40s at the start of the event, which was held on a large field near Millbrook on Aiken’s Southside.
To keep warm, many of the participants wore jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts instead of spring attire.
“I like this weather,” said Desiree Vasquez, who attended the Easter Eggs-perience with several of her kids. “It’s sunny, and it’s not too hot or too cold. It’s perfect.”
For the 2-year-olds and younger children, there were small plastic swimming pools to play in that were filled with Easter grass and eggs.
The older kids, who were divided into four age groups, scrambled to pick up eggs that were scattered in designated areas.
Some eggs had candy inside, and some had special prizes.
A person dressed in a large white Easter Bunny costume posed for photos with participants.
“She is more interested in looking at the Easter Bunny than in getting the eggs,” said Katie Tate of her 2-year-old daughter, Emily. “My boys (Henry, 7, and Charlie, 6) are so excited to be here. They’re seeing their friends and enjoying all the festivities. They love it.”
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Millbrook didn’t hold a similar Easter event for youngsters in 2020.
But this year, vaccines are becoming increasingly available. The number of COVID-19 cases locally also has declined.
“We’re glad to be back,” Puckett said. “It’s a little bit of normalcy for the kids and it gives the community something to do.”
Young participants also could get glitter tattoos and bounce and slide on large inflatables.
Puckett said more than 500 parents and children preregistered for the Easter Eggs-perience.