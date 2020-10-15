Memorial service to be held for 12-year-old victim of fatal drive-by shooting

A memorial service and balloon release will be held Friday in memory of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Aiken.
Family members of Edward McKenzie Jr. are organizing the memorial which will be held at the family's home on 1415 Wyman St. in Aiken, the location where the shooting took place.
Friday's memorial service and balloon release is open to the public and will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
During the early morning hours of Oct. 10, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the residence in Crosland Park in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found McKenzie dead at the scene. He was shot at least one time, the Aiken County Coroner's Office reported.
A second juvenile, identified as a 13-year-old male, also sustained injuries at the scene after being shot in the leg.
No suspects have been named but Chief Charles Barranco announced Monday the shooting was targeted and the case is the department's "highest priority."
Since Oct.10, Public Safety said they have received assistance from the community with tips being reported.
Investigation continues as authorities call on the public to share any information about the tragic shooting.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.