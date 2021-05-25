McMaster: SC ready to lead crucial cybersecurity field

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday said the state is primed for cybersecurity investments and leadership, citing powerful relationships between universities, business communities, the Savannah River National Laboratory and Fort Gordon, the Army’s cyber center of excellence in neighboring Georgia.

“We are, probably, ahead of most other places in the structure, the kind of infrastructure and brainpower, that we need to put this together,” the Republican governor said at a virtual conference hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“I think,” he continued, “South Carolina is positioned to be enormously competitive.”

McMaster and the University of South Carolina earlier this year announced an in-depth review of the state’s cyber capabilities and climate – an early step toward dominance in the increasingly important field.

“We’re really on the edge of something that is just fantastic and probably couldn’t have been dreamed of 10 years ago,” McMaster said at the time. “But here we are now, we’re right at the front.”

The statewide evaluation is ongoing, the governor said Tuesday.

The draw of cyber is hard to miss in and around Aiken County; cyber pursuits are underway at the Energy Department’s Savannah River National Lab, for example, and a pair of multimillion-dollar installations, the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative and the DreamPort cybersecurity complex, are expected to radically alter the USC Aiken skyline and teaching environment.

Cyber – a smorgasbord of offensive and defensive military operations and computer networks and resiliency, among other things – has certainly “enhanced the region,” Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Will Williams said at the same Tuesday conference. And, he added, “we continue to work closely on both sides of the river so that we can make this area a circle of success, rather than a semicircle of success.”

McMaster expressed similar sentiments, at one point Tuesday describing Aiken as well positioned.

“It is just all coming our way so well that there’s nothing to change,” the governor added. “We’ve just got to take advantage of it, to be aware of it.”