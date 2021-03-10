Mayor says Wagener Fire Department back on solid ground after turmoil

Wagener Mayor Mike Miller said he is optimistic about the future of the town’s fire department, which was rocked by turmoil late in 2020 and earlier this year.

David Watson became the new fire chief in mid-February, replacing Gerald Taylor, who was serving as interim chief.

There now are 14 active firefighters, according to a recent Town of Wagener news release.

Travis Kennedy is the captain, and Eric Middleton is serving as lieutenant.

The position of assistant chief hasn’t been filled yet.

Kennedy is second in charge until an assistant chief is appointed.

“It’s looking good,” Miller said in a telephone interview Wednesday with the Aiken Standard. “We’re getting positive feedback in the community, not just in Wagener, but also in the surrounding areas. The performance (of the fire department under Watson’s leadership) has been excellent so far. We’ve got our ducks in a row.”

Watson has more than 30 years of experience in emergency medical services, or EMS, and fire protection services, according to the release.

He formerly was an Aiken County EMS employee, and he also has been associated in the past with the New Ellenton and Silver Bluff fire departments.

Even though the Wagener Fire Department traditionally has been staffed by volunteers, Watson will be “working for the town, but not specifically as a paid fireman,” Miller said. “We needed some other help. He’s going to be sort of doing general maintenance, but his primary responsibility will be to go to the fire when there is a fire.”

One of Watson’s first tasks will be to clean up debris on the land around the fire department.

Plans also call for him to make sure that fire hydrants are kept in working order and to do other jobs.

“We need someone full-time, and that’s probably what we (Town Council) will approve,” Miller said.

Watson could not be reached for comment prior to this story’s publication.

But according to the Town of Wagener’s release, Watson wants to develop a youth EMS and fire protection services program. He also would like to see a second fire station constructed and arrange for the Wagener Fire Department to conduct classes in conjunction with the South Carolina Fire Academy to assist in training more volunteers.

Taylor, the former interim chief, is still associated with the Wagener Fire Department, Miller said.

Last November, the Town of Wagener announced that Wagener Fire Department Chief Mark Redd and Assistant Chief George Day had been suspended.

There were allegations of wrongdoing, and supporters of Redd and Day criticized the handling of fire department matters by Town of Wagener officials.

A proposed merger of the Wagener Fire Department with the New Holland Fire Department fell through in January.

Then, in a Notice of Intent, the Town of Wagener informed Aiken County that it wanted to reduce the size of the Wagener Fire District. If that didn’t happen by May 31, the Town of Wagener stated it would give the county a written notice that would terminate the current fire protection services contract between the county and the town on Sept. 30.

The Town of Wagener later withdrew that Notice of Intent, stating in a resolution passed by Town Council on Feb. 22 that the Wagener Fire Department would continue to provide fire protection services to the entire district because new qualified volunteers had been recruited and equipment had been repaired.

“We are trying to move forward,” said Watson in a prepared statement in the Town of Wagener’s recent release. “The group that was here did an amazing job. Mark (Redd) was a phenomenal fire chief. Gerald Taylor did a fabulous job to make sure people were still protected. The community is protected and well taken care of. The fire department is here for the community.”

An investigation by Aiken County Council into the operations and finances of the Wagener Fire Department is continuing.

On Feb. 16, the panel voted unanimously to approve a resolution that directed County Administrator Clay Killian and his staff to make a written request to the Town of Wagener to provide various types information, including a variety of records and audit results.

The resolution also set a deadline of 10 business days after the request was issued, which Killian said was Feb. 17.

Killian told County Council on March 2 that the Town of Wagener was cooperating, but that all the requested information hadn’t been received by the deadline.

County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said then that he was “very pleased” with the Town of Wagener’s response so far, but still wanted the town to eventually comply fully with the request.

As of Tuesday, “we have gotten most of it (the information) to them, but we have more yet to come,” Miller told the Aiken Standard. “They should have the rest of it this week. There are only just a few more documents left (to send).”

Wagener Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Inc., a recently formed organization, has told County Council that it wants to enter into a contract with the county to provide fire protection services in the Wagener Fire District.

The group also made a proposal to the Town of Wagner to take over fire protection services for the district, but Miller said he wasn't interested in the offer and its terms.