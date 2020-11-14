Masters update: Second round complete, Kisner misses cut

AUGUSTA — The second round is complete this morning at the Masters Tournament, and there is a five-way tie atop the leaderboard.
Jon Rahm finished off his second round on Saturday morning. He shot 66 and is at 9-under, tied with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer.
The cut fell at even par, and 60 players made it. The top 50 and ties advance to the final 36 holes.
Aiken's Kevin Kisner missed the cut for the first time in five Masters tries. He completed his second round Saturday morning and wound up with 76. That left him at 3-over for the tournament.