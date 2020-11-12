Masters update: Play to resume at 10:22 a.m.

AUGUSTA – The 84th Masters Tournament is underway. Barely.
Play was suspended at 7:35 a.m. as thunderstorms approached the area. The tournament was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., but tee times were pushed back 10 minutes as fog and drizzle greeted the early-morning wave.
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the opening tee shots as honorary starters. Both hit the fairway, with Player holding a slight distance advantage.
Masters competitors were going off the first and 10th tees in two waves. With 92 players in the field, getting everyone in before darkness sets in will now be a challenge.
Aiken’s Kevin Kisner, in the third group off the 10th tee, hit the fairway but didn’t get the draw he wanted on the dogleg left hole. The horn sounded to suspend play as he walked down the fairway.
10 A.M.: Masters officials just announced that play will resume at 10:22 a.m.
A number of players and caddies are on the Tournament Practice Facility to warm up before resuming their round.
The morning delay of nearly three hours means the second wave, which was scheduled to begin teeing off around 11 a.m., won't go until mid-afternoon. They will not be able to complete their rounds today.