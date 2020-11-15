Masters update: Johnson still in control, Woods records 10 on par-3 12th

AUGUSTA — Dustin Johnson has a two-shot lead as he enters the final nine holes of the 2020 Masters Tournament.
Johnson began the day with a four-shot advantage over Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, but Smith has played the first 10 holes in 3-under fashion while Johnson has played them in 1-under.
Im is alone in third at 13-under, four behind Johnson.
Defending champion Tiger Woods hit three balls into Rae's Creek at the par-3 12th and took a 10 on the shortest hole at Augusta National. It is the worst single-hole score of Woods' PGA Tour career.
Woods then birdied five of his last six holes to shoot 76 and finish his Masters well behind at 1-under.
10:30 A.M.: Play is underway in the final round of the Masters Tournament as Dustin Johnson looks to win his first green jacket.
The South Carolina native held a four-stroke lead over Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith heading into Sunday's play.
Early morning fog delayed tee times by about 10 minutes.
Johnson is 1-under par on his first three holes and Smith has made two birdies to cut the deficit to three shots.
Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont but has had problems closing out major championships. He is 0 for 4 when leading or co-leading after 54 holes at a major.