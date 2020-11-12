Masters update: Ideal scoring conditions, Kisner fires 71

AUGUSTA – The Masters Tournament in November is enjoying some spectacular weather and ideal scoring conditions.
After a weather delay this morning, play resumed at 10:20 a.m. It's been a birdie fest, with some eagles sprinkled in, ever since as the conditions are soft and receptive to low scores.
Aiken's Kevin Kisner rebounded from a bogey-bogey start to shoot 1-under-par 71. That's six off the lead from Englishman Paul Casey, who holds the clubhouse lead at 7-under 65.
A number of big names are playing well, including defending champion Tiger Woods. He shot a bogey-free 68 and is firmly in contention for his sixth green jacket.
11:30 A.M.: The sun is shining on Augusta National Golf Club as the first round of the 84th Masters Tournament is in full swing.
Play was suspended at 7:35 a.m. and resumed at 10:20 a.m. All tee times are delayed three hours, which means the players in the second wave won't finish their round today.
Aiken's Kevin Kisner is off to a rough start with bogeys on his first two holes, Nos. 10 and 11. He did bounce back to birdie the par-5 13th.
As expected, the golf course is playing soft and yielding plenty of birdies. 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize is one of the surprise leaders with three birdies early in his round.
10 A.M.: Masters officials just announced that play will resume at 10:22 a.m.
A number of players and caddies are on the Tournament Practice Facility to warm up before resuming their round.
The morning delay of nearly three hours means the second wave, which was scheduled to begin teeing off around 11 a.m., won't go until mid-afternoon. They will not be able to complete their rounds today.
8 A.M.: The 84th Masters Tournament is underway. Barely.
Play was suspended at 7:35 a.m. as thunderstorms approached the area. The tournament was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., but tee times were pushed back 10 minutes as fog and drizzle greeted the early-morning wave.
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the opening tee shots as honorary starters. Both hit the fairway, with Player holding a slight distance advantage.
Masters competitors were going off the first and 10th tees in two waves. With 92 players in the field, getting everyone in before darkness sets in will now be a challenge.
Aiken’s Kevin Kisner, in the third group off the 10th tee, hit the fairway but didn’t get the draw he wanted on the dogleg left hole. The horn sounded to suspend play as he walked down the fairway.