Masters update: First round finishes with three tied for the lead

AUGUSTA — The first round of the Masters Tournament finished Friday morning, and Paul Casey has some company at the top of the leaderboard.
The Englishman shares the lead at 7-under-par 65 with Dustin Johnson and Dylan Frittelli of South Africa.
They are one shot ahead of Sungjae Im and Justin Thomas, who had 66s.
The first round was delayed Thursday by inclement weather. The nearly three-hour delay left 44 golfers on the course when it turned dark.
They resumed play Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.
The second round began at 9:30 a.m. Erik van Rooyen of South Africa withdrew because of injury and was replaced by non-competing marker Jeff Knox.
Rory McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, struggled. He finished with 3-over 75 and will have to go low to make the 36-hole cut, which is the low 50 and ties.
Aiken's Kevin Kisner shot 1-under 71 on Thursday. He will tee off from No. 1 this afternoon at 1:57 p.m.