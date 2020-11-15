Masters update: Final-round play underway

AUGUSTA — Play is underway in the final round of the Masters Tournament as Dustin Johnson looks to win his first green jacket.
The South Carolina native held a four-stroke lead over Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith heading into Sunday's play.
Early morning fog delayed tee times by about 10 minutes.
Johnson is 1-under par on his first three holes and Smith has made two birdies to cut the deficit to three shots.
Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont but has had problems closing out major championships. He is 0 for 4 when leading or co-leading after 54 holes at a major.