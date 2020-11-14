Masters update: Dustin Johnson in command after 54 holes

AUGUSTA — Dustin Johnson has always been considered a favorite to win the Masters Tournament.
Just one more round separates the South Carolina native from a green jacket.
Blending powerful drives and skillful putting, Johnson tore up a soft Augusta National Golf Club layout with 7-under-par 65 on Saturday. Combined with opening rounds of 65 and 70, he is 16-under par through 54 holes. That matches the previous record, set by Jordan Spieth in 2015, and puts him in position to break the 72-hole scoring record of 270 held by Spieth and Tiger Woods.
He has a four-shot lead over Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith.
Johnson grew up in Irmo, outside of Columbia, and attended Coastal Carolina University. He's ranked No. 1 in the world and has 23 PGA Tour victories.
Winning major championships have been elusive, though. He won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont but has suffered heartache in numerous others in which he was in contention.
He finished as runner-up to Woods at the Masters in 2019, his best finish in nine starts at Augusta National.
10 A.M.: The second round is complete this morning at the Masters Tournament, and there is a five-way tie atop the leaderboard.
Jon Rahm finished off his second round on Saturday morning. He shot 66 and is at 9-under, tied with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer.
The cut fell at even par, and 60 players made it. The top 50 and ties advance to the final 36 holes.
Aiken's Kevin Kisner missed the cut for the first time in five Masters tries. He completed his second round Saturday morning and wound up with 76. That left him at 3-over for the tournament.