Masters update: Darkness halts play, four tied for lead

AUGUSTA — Darkness has postponed the second round of the Masters Tournament until Saturday morning.
Forty-eight players, including Aiken's Kevin Kisner, will resume their round at 7:30 a.m.
Kisner is 3-over for his round and 2-over for the tournament. With the projected cut at even par, he'll need to make some birdies coming in.
Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson share the lead. All are all 9-under-par 135 after two trips around Augusta National Golf Club.
Several players are in striking distance as Augusta National played soft again.
4:30 P.M.: It's a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the Masters Tournament.
Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are all at 9-under-par 135 after two trips around Augusta National Golf Club.
The golfers who didn't finish their round Thursday returned early Friday to complete the first 18, then went back out for their second round.
Aiken's Kevin Kisner is among the group that started their second rounds this afternoon. He won't finish the round today and will have to return Saturday morning.
Kisner is off to a rough start and is 3-over for the day after a double bogey at the fifth. He will need to make some birdies if he is going to make the 36-hole cut, which will be the low 50 and ties.
10:30 A.M.: The first round of the Masters Tournament finished Friday morning, and Paul Casey has some company at the top of the leaderboard.
The Englishman shares the lead at 7-under-par 65 with Dustin Johnson and Dylan Frittelli of South Africa.
They are one shot ahead of Sungjae Im and Justin Thomas, who had 66s.
The first round was delayed Thursday by inclement weather. The nearly three-hour delay left 44 golfers on the course when it turned dark.
They resumed play Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.
The second round began at 9:30 a.m. Erik van Rooyen of South Africa withdrew because of injury and was replaced by non-competing marker Jeff Knox.
Rory McIlroy, who needs to win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, struggled. He finished with 3-over 75 and will have to go low to make the 36-hole cut, which is the low 50 and ties.
Aiken's Kevin Kisner shot 1-under 71 on Thursday. He will tee off from No. 1 this afternoon at 1:57 p.m.