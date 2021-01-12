Masters plans to allow limited number of patrons

A limited number of patrons will be allowed to attend this year’s Masters Tournament.

Fred Ridley, chairman of the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club, announced Tuesday that attendance limitations will be in place for the tournament scheduled for April 5-11. Details on how the selection process will work have not been unveiled.

No patrons were allowed to attend the 2020 Masters, which was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was held in November, not its traditional April date, with only club members, tournament officials, support personnel, media and players and their significant others on the grounds.

Everyone who attended in November was required to test negative for COVID-19. Two players, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann of Chile, tested positive and had to withdraw.

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are also scheduled to be held the week before the Masters, and Ridley said the club plans to allow a “small number of patrons” for those events.

Ridley said the Masters will be conducted with similar health and safety standards to those previously instituted in November. Efforts are being made to include a limited number of patrons, provided it can be done safely, Ridley said.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said in a statement. “As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

Augusta National will communicate with all ticket holders of record, and refunds will be issued to those patrons not selected to attend, Ridley said.

Traditionally, the Masters allows fans to attend practice rounds Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Those tickets are sold separately from the series badges, which allow entrance for the tournament rounds Thursday-Sunday.

In late December, Augusta National informed patrons that it was delaying the ticket process for patron series badges that normally begins Jan. 1.

“Our intention is to communicate our decisions for the 2021 Masters to all patrons of record by the end of January,” according to the email. “No further action is needed with your account at this time.”