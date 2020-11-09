Masters morning update: Sergio Garcia withdraws

AUGUSTA — Sergio Garcia announced Monday morning that he will be missing this week's Masters Tournament because he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 2017 Masters champion tweeted the following:
"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."
That leaves the field at 92 players. On Friday, Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Past champions Angel Cabrera and Trevor Immelman are also not playing this week, but their decisions aren't related to the virus.
Earlier this fall, Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour.
NEW CUT FORMAT: Masters officials announced early Monday morning a change in the 36-hole cut beginning this year.
The low 50 players and ties will qualify for the final 36 holes. Previously, from 2013-2019, the cut was the low 50 and ties and anyone within 10 strokes off the lead.
With less daylight and the threat of rain later in the week, that could help trim the field a bit.
The Masters first instituted a 36-hole cut in 1957 and reduced the field to low 44 and ties. From 1962 until 2012, it was low 44 and ties and anyone within 10 strokes of the leader.