Masters midday update: Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play in tournament, to be honored

AUGUSTA — Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters Tournament, will be honored in multiple ways by the tournament and Augusta National Golf Club.
Chairman Fred Ridley said two scholarships for male and female golfers would be established in his honor at Paine College and that Elder has been invited, and has accepted, to hit an honorary tee shot next April before the 2021 Masters. He will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the traditional ceremony.
“Mr. Elder’s participation in the honorary starters ceremony next April will recognize his courageous life and commemorate all he has done in his career to help eliminate barriers and inspire Black men and women in the game of golf and beyond,” Ridley said. “We hope that by having him serve as an honorary starter for the 2021 Masters that he can be joined at the first tee by family, friends and patrons for a moment that will be treasured worldwide.”
Augusta National is funding the creation of a women’s golf program at Paine College. The Lee Elder Scholarships will help foster opportunities for Black men and women alike as they pursue their dreams on and off the course, the club said.
Elder broke the Masters color barrier in 1975.
“The opportunity to earn an invitation to the Masters and stand at that first tee was my dream, and to have it come true in 1975 remains one of the greatest highlights of my career and life,” Elder said. “So to be invited back to the first tee one more time to join Jack and Gary for next year’s Masters means the world to me."
Tiger Woods, the first minority golfer to win the Masters, tweeted his approval.
"We all belong," Woods wrote. "Such wonderful news to hear from Augusta National in celebration of Lee Elder."
GARCIA WITHDRAWS: Sergio Garcia announced Monday morning that he will be missing this week's Masters Tournament because he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 2017 Masters champion tweeted the following:
"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."
That leaves the field at 92 players. On Friday, Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Past champions Angel Cabrera and Trevor Immelman are also not playing this week, but their decisions aren't related to the virus.
Earlier this fall, Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour.
NEW CUT FORMAT: Masters officials announced early Monday morning a change in the 36-hole cut beginning this year.
The low 50 players and ties will qualify for the final 36 holes. Previously, from 2013-2019, the cut was the low 50 and ties and anyone within 10 strokes off the lead.
With less daylight and the threat of rain later in the week, that could help trim the field a bit.
The Masters first instituted a 36-hole cut in 1957 and reduced the field to low 44 and ties. From 1962 until 2012, it was low 44 and ties and anyone within 10 strokes of the leader.