Masters is still special in Aiken even though there are changes because of COVID-19

The Masters is being played in November instead of April because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and no spectators are being allowed to attend.
But that didn’t stop Chip Nottingham of Washington, D.C., from traveling to Aiken during the Masters. He’s enjoying his vacation and watching the iconic golf tournament on television.
Nottingham, who had tickets for the 2020 edition of the Masters, was strolling downtown Aiken on Saturday morning.
He and his wife Catherine checked into The Willcox on Friday.
“I’ve been (to the Masters) and I’ve always stayed in Augusta,” Nottingham said. “I’ve never been to Aiken before. It’s a beautiful town.”
His plans, he continued, included “doing some window shopping or shopping today, and then we’re going to have a nice dinner at Solo Vino.”
Nottingham and his wife also hoped to go horseback riding.
“Late in the afternoon yesterday, we walked in Hitchcock Woods,” Nottingham said.
He’s glad the Masters is being held even though he can’t be at Augusta National.
“It’s special that they’re having it,” Nottingham said. “I know it took a lot of courage probably and also a lot of planning. People are just so happy to see it (on television). The British Open was completely canceled (along with other tournaments).”
Kraig Holdman of Lionel Smith Ltd. misses the large number of tourists who shop downtown while staying in or visiting Aiken during the Masters, but is happy that the tournament wasn’t scrapped in 2020.
“I’m glad they were able to hold the Masters for the players,” he said. “On the retail and business side, yeah it’s tough. But this whole pandemic is tough. At least it (the Masters) is available to watch on television. It makes things feel somewhat normal.”
For Holdman, the Masters television experience has been significantly different than it was in the past.
“You don’t hear the roars, and you don’t see the spectators,” he said. “But it’s the same course, and the history is still there.”
Holdman doesn’t miss the crowds too much
“I’m a golfer, so I don’t watch it for the spectators,” he said. “I like to see talented golfers play on a very difficult course. This is a major (championship), so it’s a big event. I’m thankful they were able to pull it off.”
Det Haislip, whose family owns True Value Hardware, has attended the Masters many times and would like to be there this year.
But “I’m not upset,” he said. “It (the tournament being held instead of canceled) is such an uplifting thing to me. Our country needs the regular world brought back into our lives, in my opinion. I’m just happy that there is a positive thing going on that is near our community.”
Without the spectators and the blooming spring flowers at Augusta National, Haislip has noticed that there is an increased focus on the golfers during the telecasts, which is something he is likes.
Robert and Bernice Miller were downtown Saturday morning to ring bells for the Salvation Army of Aiken’s Red Kettle Campaign.
“I’ve been to the Masters three or four times when somebody has given us tickets,” Robert said. “I think they needed to have the Masters because it’s good public relations and it’s good for the community. They need to keep the tradition going so that when they open it back up (to spectators), everything keeps rolling along like it used to.”
Bernice described having the 2020 Masters during the midst of a pandemic as a “morale booster.”
And it also is bringing back good memories.
”I love the course,” she said. “It’s like being in another world. The Masters is a wonderful event.”