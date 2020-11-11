Masters chairman: Too soon to make call on patrons for 2021

AUGUSTA — It’s too soon to tell if patrons will be allowed to attend the 2021 Masters Tournament.
That was the word from Masters and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley, who delivered his annual “State of the Masters” address Wednesday.
The 84th Masters Tournament begins Thursday with no patrons allowed on the grounds because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The virus threat that swept into the U.S. earlier this year forced the Masters to move its usual date from April to November.
“Looking on to April, I’m hopeful that we will see improved conditions regarding this virus, but April is less than five months away,” Ridley said. “So there’s certainly no assurance of that.”
Most professional golf events have not had fans in attendance, but the PGA Tour allowed a limited number at its event in Houston last week.
“I do think that I’m encouraged by what took place last week in Houston, having I think approximately 2,000 fans at that tournament,” Ridley said. “We’ll be interested to see kind of how that went.”
The sports world was turned upside down in the middle of March when the NCAA and professional sports leagues began canceling games and events. It didn’t take long for golf to follow suit, with the Masters and golf’s other majors changing plans.
Now, the question for Ridley and the Masters is what will it take to allow patrons onto the grounds in April.
“I think the broad answer to that question is that we would need to see objective data that would give us a high level of confidence that we could bring large numbers of people onto the grounds for April,” Ridley said.
A vaccine and increased testing for the virus are two possibilities tournament officials are keeping an eye on, Ridley said.
“I don’t want to get into medical prognostications, but just logically, as a layperson, a vaccine, while it will be wonderful when it happens, there’s going to be ramp-up time and all kinds of issues that will probably point to beyond April as being the silver bullet, if you will,” he said.
“I think, as it relates to testing, there are some real opportunities there. Our staff has been exploring those very deeply, and we have a number of people who are very interested in helping us.
“And so I think that’s something that we will really be looking hard at, is that capability – it already has developed, but as it continues to develop. That would certainly be a wonderful circumstance if we could test large numbers of people.”
Ridley also said there would be no green jacket presentation to the winner on the putting green this year because that is primarily for the patrons in attendance. The televised ceremony in Butler Cabin is still planned, he said.
“We do think Butler Cabin is something that is really not only part of the history but emblematic of what the Masters is all about, giving the champion the green jacket,” Ridley said.
In other news:
• Ridley announced Augusta National and its partners at AT&T, Bank of America and IBM are making a combined contribution of $10 million to the Augusta community that will help spur the redevelopment of the nearby Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods. The funds will support the ongoing efforts led by the Medical College of Georgia Foundation, the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area and the Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA.
• Buzzy Johnson, senior director of the tournament, is retiring after 31 years. “Buzzy has provided exceptional oversight of every aspect of the tournament we witness today, and he has done that at all times with a focus on constant improvement, innovation, and excellence,” Ridley said.