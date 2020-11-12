Masters begins with no patrons or buzz but plenty of birdies

AUGUSTA — The last time Tiger Woods played a competitive round at Augusta National Golf Club, thousands of patrons ringed the 18th green and cheered his name as he won the Masters Tournament for a fifth time.
On Thursday, 579 days since Woods slipped on the green jacket for his 15th career major title, he played Augusta National under far different circumstances. There was no applause as he approached the 18th green, no cheers when he made one of his four birdies of the day, and no buzz was in the air as Woods completed a 4-under-par 68.
Welcome to a Masters unlike any other. No patrons are allowed on the grounds this week because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the tournament was moved from April to November because of the virus.
There was electricity in the air Thursday, but not the kind that Woods normally generates. The opening ceremony with honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player took place just after 7 a.m., and the tournament proper began soon after as threesomes began play on Nos. 1 and 10.
Play was suspended at 7:35 a.m. because of rain and lightning in the area, and action didn’t resume until 10:20 a.m. The nearly three-hour delay meant that not all golfers in the 92-player field finished their round and will have to do so early Friday. With fewer daylight hours in the fall, it is doubtful that all golfers will complete 36 holes by the end of the day Friday.
Aiken’s Kevin Kisner was in the third group off the 10th tee and hit one shot before play was suspended. Like others, he lamented the lack of patrons on the course.
“It was really odd, no buzz,” he said after completing 1-under 71. “It was tough to get the energy going like a normal Masters when you get really amped up around the first tee and as you go throughout the day. It feels like you are out here preparing for a Masters, not playing in the Masters.”
The foggy conditions that greeted the early-morning wave gave way to a sunny, unseasonably warm afternoon with a high near 80. Portable lights were set up around the tournament practice facility and the practice putting green as players warmed up in the dark, and a drone hovered overhead as Nicklaus and Player hit their opening tee shots.
The hum of the SubAir system, which removes moisture from the greens and fairways at Augusta National, could be heard throughout the course. It was still soggy, but most golfers feasted on the conditions as Augusta National was vulnerable to scoring with little wind and soft greens.
When Paul Casey rifled an iron to 5 feet on the second hole, to set up an eagle that would give him the lead, there was barely any applause. Players were limited to one guest on the grounds, usually their spouse or significant other. Club members, tournament officials, volunteers and media made up the rest of those in attendance.
Most everyone except for players and caddies were wearing face coverings, and Augusta National’s ample grounds gave plenty of room for social distancing.
All of the pre-tournament talk focused on Bryson DeChambeau and his newfound power and length off the tee. DeChambeau struggled with his accuracy, but still managed to shoot 2-under 70 Thursday.
The reigning U.S. Open champion birdied his final two holes. On the par-5 8th, he could be overheard yelling at his tee shot to “stop” and “sit” as it curved toward the left edge of the fairway.
“So bad today,” DeChambeau told his caddie after that drive, which went “only” 315 yards.
Woods, who is playing in his 23rd Masters, noticed a number of differences Thursday.
“I was on the putting green putting and getting ready for my round, and when they were introducing Gary (Player), we were on the putting green and we couldn't hear them,” he said. “There was a drone flying over the putting green. Down No. 1 today you could hear the drone over there. You don't hear drones here. There's no patrons, no roars.”
But he’s grateful the Masters is being held in a year where nothing has been certain.
“A lot of firsts today. That's kind of the way this entire year has been,” Woods said. “The fact that we're able to compete for a Masters this year, considering all that's been going on, it's a great opportunity for all of us. “