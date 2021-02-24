Mary Catherine Lawton hired as Aiken assistant city manager

Mary Catherine Lawton has been hired as Aiken’s assistant city manager.
Lawton replaces Kim Abney, who retired Feb. 1. Abney was named assistant city manager in 2018.
Lawton previously worked as a planner in the city’s Planning Department – effectively making the hire an internal promotion. In that position, she worked closely with the Design Review Board, a panel tasked with preserving and improving Aiken’s historic character.
Lawton, in a brief exchange with the Aiken Standard on Wednesday, said she was “absolutely thrilled” with the new role. The city has “a truly top notch team here,” she continued, “and I am so excited about the opportunity to support them.”
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh believes Lawton will “provide Aiken citizens, City Council, and staff with a high level of service and commitment. I have been familiar with her work since she served in Hartsville and believe she will do an excellent job as assistant city manager.”
Before coming to Aiken, Lawton was the assistant to the city manager in Hartsville.
Lawton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public policy from the Georgia Institute of Technology as well as a Master of Public Administration degree from USC, according to the city's Wednesday announcement.