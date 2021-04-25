Martin highest-finishing American rider in Land Rover Three-Day Event in Kentucky

Boyd Martin, who trains at Stable View near Aiken during the winter, was the top performing American rider in the five-star competition at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian, or LRK3DE.
He finished fourth overall aboard the 15-year-old Anglo-European mare On Cue.
LRK3DE ended Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park near Lexington with the show jumping round.
Martin and On Cue had a final score of 31.8.
They were seventh overall after the dressage phase, which was conducted Thursday and Friday, and second overall after Saturday’s cross-country round, which took place in wet and challenging weather conditions.
A knocked down rail during show jumping caused Martin and On Cue to lose their No. 2 spot.
“I was absolutely thrilled with On Cue today,” said Martin in a story written by Amber Heintzberger that was posted on his Facebook page. “She came out of the stall pretty tired after yesterday’s cross-country and really dug in deep for me in the show jumping. I had one pole down. In hindsight, I could have ridden her better and helped her out more, but really, fourth overall in a competitive field is something to be proud of.”
Martin also was the highest-finishing American at LRK3DE in 2019, when he and Tsetserleg were second overall.
This year, Martin’s LRK3DE cross-country ride on Tsetserleg ended with a fall, which knocked the duo out of the competition.
The 2021 LRK3DE winner was Oliver Townend of Great Britain. He guided Ballaghmor Class to victory.
They had 27.3 penalty points.
It was the third LRK3DE triumph in a row for Townend, who won the 2018 and 2019 editions with Cooley Master Class.
The 2020 LRK3DE was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Price of New Zealand finished second in this year’s LRK3DE aboard Xavier Faer with a score of 28.2.
Jonelle Price of New Zealand and Grovine de Reve were third with a score of 30.7.
Phillip Dutton, who also has close ties to Aiken, finished eighth board Z. Their final score was 35.5.
Dutton also guided Fernhill Singapore to a 27th place finish. They had a score of 51.8.
Doug Payne, another rider with Aiken ties, finished 12th aboard Vandiver with score of 41.3. and 39th aboard Quantum Leap with a score of 74.4.
Tamie Smith and Mai Baum, who teamed up to capture this year’s LiftMaster Grand-Prix Eventing showcase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field, finished ninth in LRK3DE’s 2021 edition with a score of 38.8.
Also competing in this year’s LRK3DE was Liz Halliday-Sharp. She finished 10th aboard Deniro Z with a score of 39.0 and 42nd aboard Cooley Quicksilver with a score of 89.2.
Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z won the 2020 Liftmaster.
In addition, Halliday-Sharp rode Fernhill By Night to victory in the inaugural 2019 LiftMaster.
In this year’s LiftMaster, Halliday-Sharp finished second with Deniro Z, third with Fernhill By Night and fifth with Cooley Quicksilver.