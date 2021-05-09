Marriage blessing ceremony held at Aiken Training Track

A blessing of Campbell Glenn Garonzik and Mark Garonzik’s marriage was held March 27 at the Aiken Training Track.
A small group of family members attended.
John Carroll, senior pastor at Aiken’s First Baptist Church, presided over the short ceremony under the live oak tree that stands in the Training Track’s infield.
Afterward, the couple drank champagne with their guests on the Cot Campbell Clocker’s Stand and then traveled in the Dogwood Stable jeep to the Palmetto Golf Club for dinner.
Campbell Glenn Garonzik is a granddaughter of Dogwood’s late founder and president Cot Campbell and his widow, Anne Campbell.
Following Cot Campbell's death in 2018, some of his ashes were scattered at the Aiken Training Track under the live oak (also known as the Blue Peter Tree or Blue Peter's tree) and on the clocker’s stand, Campbell Glenn Garonzik said.
The Garonziks’ wedding originally had been scheduled for March 27, 2020, at the Training Track and around 200 people were invited.
But the novel coronavirus forced its cancellation.
Instead of traveling to Aiken, the couple exchanged rings and vows that year on March 22 in the front yard of their home in Portland, Oregon, with only their neighbors and close friends in attendance.
Because they weren’t able to obtain a marriage certificate in Oregon in time, the union wasn’t legal until a trip to a Portland courthouse later to make it official.