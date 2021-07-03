Man's best friends celebrate Fourth of July early in Patriot Paw Parade

Dozens of dogs decked out in fancy red, white and blue outfits and accessories showed up with their human companions for the Patriot Paw Parade on Saturday morning in downtown Aiken.
The participants gathered at Vic and Sheri Scarborough’s Downtown Dog store before proceeding north on Laurens Street to Barnwell Avenue.
Then they turned around and headed back to Downtown Dog, where doggy ice cream was served.
“It’s so much fun to get together with people with dogs, dress the dogs up for a holiday and take a walk,” said Laurie Neely of Windsor.
She and her husband, Ray, strolled up and down Laurens Street with their beagle, Coppertop, and their long-haired German shepherd, Lefty.
A vizsla named Dolly won the best costume prize, a gift basket from Downtown Dog that was filled with canine toys and treats.
Dolly had on a hat, a tank top and a tutu. Her ensemble also included a bandanna and necklaces.
In addition, there were some deely-bobbers on her back.
“She likes to show off,” said Dr. Eva Bogner. “I figured there would be some cute little puppies that would give her a run for her money. That’s why we went a little over the top. Everything is held together with safety pins.”
Also accompanying Bogner, who is a local veterinarian, were her husband, Geoffrey, and another vizsla named Credence.
Credence wore only a bandanna because “he doesn’t tolerate clothing very well,” Bogner said.
In Jessica Miner-Sharp’s group were her brother, Hunter Davila, a hound mix named Phoebe and a cat named Diego, who rode in a stroller.
“Diego comes downtown quite a bit,” said Miner-Sharp. “He’s very social. He goes to work with me at a vet clinic every day, so he’s not scared of dogs. He goes kayaking, and he goes hiking. We do a lot of stuff with him.”
Other participants in the early Fourth of July parade included a bull terrier named Lincoln, who sported a “Super Dog” outfit, and a basset hound named Tucker, who had on an Uncle Sam-style hat and rode in a stroller decorated with small American flags, tinsel and a bow.