Man wanted for kidnapping after attempting to obtain medication with fraudulent prescription

Aiken police are seeking to identify a man who reportedly attempted to use a forged prescription at a local CVS and then forced a woman to drive him away from the scene.
On Jan. 7, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Richland Avenue in reference to an individual attempting to obtain prescription medication with a fraudulent prescription, Det. Jeremy Hembree said in a news release.
Once officers arrived on scene, the man exited the store and entered an unoccupied vehicle, that was unlocked, and hid in the backseat.
"A short time later the vehicle owner returned to the vehicle, and the male ordered her to drive him away," Hembree said in the release. "The unidentified male exited the vehicle a short time later, and the vehicle owner was unharmed."
Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to contact Public Safety at (803) 642-7740 or provide tips anonymously through midlandscrimestoppers.com.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.