Man shot at Circle K in Aiken; ADPS investigating

  • Updated
One person was shot at the Circle K near Citizens Park in Aiken Tuesday morning.

A man was shot Tuesday morning at the Circle K near Citizens Park in Aiken, and another man has since been detained.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, according to officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the responding agency.

A report of a shooting at 1011 E. Pinelog Road came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found one person shot, ADPS Lt. Jake Mahoney said, and provided medical help.

Those on scene at Circle K would not name either of the men.

Public Safety is investigating. A portion of the gas station has been roped off.

Check back with the Aiken Standard, as this story will be updated when more information is available.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

