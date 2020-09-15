Man shot at Circle K in Aiken; ADPS investigating

A man was shot Tuesday morning at the Circle K near Citizens Park in Aiken, and another man has since been detained.
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, according to officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the responding agency.
A report of a shooting at 1011 E. Pinelog Road came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found one person shot, ADPS Lt. Jake Mahoney said, and provided medical help.
Those on scene at Circle K would not name either of the men.
Public Safety is investigating. A portion of the gas station has been roped off.
