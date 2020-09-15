You are the owner of this article.
Man in custody after standoff with Aiken County SWAT in Beech Island

  • Updated

A man is in custody after a tense standoff Tuesday morning with the Aiken County SWAT team in Beech Island. 

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a call at 6:25 a.m. in reference to a domestic-related offense, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was reportedly armed and barricaded himself in a residence located on CCC Road in Beech Island. 

After hours of negotiations the suspect surrendered peacefully to authorities. No injuries were reported. 

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available. 

