You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man fires gun in Riverside Village apartment, felt threatened by possible food deliverymen

  • Updated
Police lights (copy) (copy)

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a shooting at a Riverside Village apartment complex on Wednesday night. 

 Staff photo by Lindsey Hodges

Reports of a shooting at a Riverside Village apartment complex on Wednesday night reportedly stemmed from an altercation after a man pulled a gun on two possible food deliverymen. 

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to an apartment complex on Rail Road Avenue, located near SRP Park, in reference to a shooting at 8:52 p.m., an incident report states. 

Police spoke to a 28-year-old man who stated he was leaving the apartment when he observed two men approach him while carrying a bag from DoorDash, a popular food delivery service. 

The man then reportedly went for his gun.  

"He then felt threatened and began to pull his pistol," the incident report reads. "The subjects then attacked him and he fired several shots at them." 

The two subjects fled in an unknown direction. Police on scene located an abandoned red, DoorDash bag on the fourth floor of the apartment complex, police reported. 

The man who pulled the gun then reportedly left the scene but did not call 911, according to the incident report. He later returned to the scene and spoke to police. 

Police responded to the scene after other tenants in the apartment called 911 after hearing gunfire. 

Officers located a broken laptop, spent shell casings and broken glass in the hallway of the apartment. No injures were documented in the incident report by police. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News