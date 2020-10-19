Man facing additional charges in double homicide of USC Aiken student, mother

Additional charges have been brought against the double homicide suspect who allegedly killed a mother and daughter in rural Aiken County.
Guillermo Diaz, 23, of Aiken was originally charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime Oct. 1.
As of Oct. 14, Diaz faces additional charges including two counts of kidnapping, first degree burglary, and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.
On the morning of Oct. 1, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Weyerhaeuser Road in Aiken after a 911 caller told dispatchers he was on the scene of a suspicious death.
The caller, Diaz, came out of the home covered in blood and was detained at the scene, according to a police report.
On scene, law enforcement located the bodies of two women, 43-year-old Veronica Negrete and her 23-year-old daughter Cassandra.
Veronica was located in her bed while Cassandra was found in a vehicle in a hole behind the house; both women had been stabbed, initial reports by the Sheriff's Office stated.
Diaz, identified by law enforcement at Cassandra's former boyfriend, was later charged.
New arrest warrants state that Diaz entered the Negrete residence without consent while armed with a knife. Both victims were "unlawfully seized and confined" after being stabbed multiple times with a knife, according to the warrants.
The suspect reportedly carried one of the suspects "into a residence" with the intent to commit sexual battery, the arrest warrants state.
Diaz was being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Monday morning. He was denied bond, according to the detention center.