Man charged in Monetta shooting, another suspect being sought

A man has been charged and another is being sought in connection to a shooting in Monetta last week.
Shaquille O'Neal Barr, 27, of Monetta was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging firearm into vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and two counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime, according to jail records.
On Sept. 16, deputies responded to 5098 Columbia Hwy North in Monetta in reference to a female shooting victim reported in the area, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Upon arrival, officers located what was believed to be the victim's vehicle with several bullet holes.
The victim was not at the scene. She had been taken to a hospital in Lexington by her mother to receive medical treatment.
The victim's mother told deputies Barr had shot into the victim's vehicle, causing the victim to sustain injuries to her head.
The victim's current condition and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
The incident was believed to have occurred at 147 Old Shoals Road, less than a mile from where deputies found the vehicle.
Barr was charged on Sept. 18 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies also listed 18-year-old Daniel Timothy Harris of Monetta as a suspect in this case and are currently searching for him.
Harris is described as being a Black male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about Harris' whereabouts or information about this case are asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.