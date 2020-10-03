Man charged in double homicide booked into detention center

An Aiken man has been booked into the Aiken County detention center on charges related to a double homicide that happened Thursday.

Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, which said more charges may be forthcoming.

On Thursday morning, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a home on Weyerhaeuser Road in Aiken after a 911 caller told dispatchers he was on the scene of a suspicious death, according to a previous release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller, Diaz, came out of the home covered in blood and was detained at the scene, according to a police report.

The bodies of two women who lived in the home were found. Veronica Negrete, 43, and her daughter Cassandra Negrete, 23, had each been stabbed.

Veronica was located in her bed and Cassandra was in a vehicle in a hole behind the house.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Diaz was Cassandra’s former boyfriend, and has not announced a motive.

Diaz was detained at the scene but not immediately booked into the detention center as he was being treated at an area hospital for lacerations to his wrist.

Reporter Matthew Enfinger contributed to this report.