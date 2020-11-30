Man arrested in murder of Barnwell County woman

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 77-year-old Barnwell woman who was struck in a drive-by shooting Saturday.
Dustin Robert Williamson, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder with malice and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were called to a residence on Highway 278 in reference to a person being shot.
Upon arrival, deputies observed "several Black males" in the backyard of the residence but they refused to cooperate with law enforcement, an incident report by the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office states.
Deputies entered the residence where they found Henrietta Creech lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was pronounced dead by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office.
A family member who called police said a SUV drove by Creech’s house and someone “opened fire.”
Williamson was reportedly detained. He was denied bond and remains in custody.
Creech's murder came just hours after a shooting at a nightclub on the edge of Aiken that resulted in the death of a North Augusta man. At least 17 others were injured, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports.
On Monday afternoon, Capt. James Filyaw with the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office said the department was "examining the possibility" that the two shootings could be related due to due to the suspected vehicles and recovered shell casings being similar in both cases.