Making the list: Gaston Livery Stable is on the Register of National Historic Places

The Gaston Livery Stable has joined other Aiken buildings and properties such as the Aiken Training Track, The Willcox and Joye Cottage on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It was one of our original goals, when we bought the barn, to be on the National Register of Historic Places by 2020, and we made it. We did it,” said Coleen Reed, president of the Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable, in a telephone interview Tuesday.
Built in the 1890s, the barn is a 10,000-square-foot, U-shaped brick structure.
The Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable was formed in 2011 to acquire the property at 1315 Richland Ave. East and to protect and restore the barn.
Volunteers have donated more than 19,500 hours of service while repairing the stable.
Because of some of their efforts, the barn has a carriage lift that is fully operational. That apparatus is believed to be the only one of its kind in working order in this country, Reed said.
The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of important sites that are considered worthy of preservation. As of 2019, more than 19,500 properties were on its roll.
“A lot of research” was involved to get on the list, Reed said.
“There is a whole application process that you have to go through with the South Carolina Department of Archives and History,” Reed continued. “Then we went before a review board last November, and they sent something off to the National Park Service, which actually gives the approval.”
The Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable has known for a while that its barn would be added to the list.
“But we had to wait for the official notification,” Reed said. “When COVID-19 hit, everything was delayed, so we didn’t receive that until a little over a month ago. Then yesterday (Monday), the official plaque for the barn came in the mail.”
Being on the list is “basically a feather in our cap,” Reed said. “And it may help us with our fundraising. A lot of people are interested in historic places, especially here in Aiken, and once you have National Register status, it just gives you a higher level of respectability, if you will.”
Raise the Roof, a fundraising event for the Gaston Livery Stable, will be held Friday at Highfields Event Center.
Tickets are $60 apiece. Wood-fired gourmet pizza will be served, and Third Time Charmers will perform. There also will be a cash bar and a virtual auction.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchases at eventbrite.com, Lionel Smith Ltd. and Floyd & Green.
Highfields Event Center is at 198 Gaston Road.