MacK's opening in downtown Aiken is the realization of a dream for new restaurant's owner

In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, David Kangas is finally realizing his longtime dream of owning a restaurant.
The soft opening for MacK’s was held for several days prior to Christmas at 159 Laurens St. N.W. in downtown Aiken.
After a short holiday break, business will resume Jan. 4, and the eatery will be serving customers 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Leave corporate America, cash in your 401K and pursue your dream – that’s really my story in a nutshell,” Kangas said. “I talked about owning a restaurant nearly my whole life, and I just figured it was time to do it.”
Kangas made his career change in January, before he and many others realized what a devastating impact COVID-19 would have.
“It was terrible timing,” Kangas said.
Hiring workers to make the upgrades he wanted to the building he had leased was difficult. In addition, restrictions on restaurants during the pandemic also delayed the launch of MacK’s.
“It was quite a lengthy process,” said Kangas, who named the eatery in honor of his 5-year-old daughter, Mackenzi.
A New Jersey native, Kangas grew up in both the Garden State and the Aiken area before attending the University of South Carolina.
While furthering his education in Columbia, “I worked in Five Points, and I worked at the Capital City Club and The Windmere Club (in Blythewood),” Kangas said. “That inspired me to say that one day I wanted to open my own place.”
At MacK’s, the focus is on sandwiches, which range in price from $6.95 to $10.95 each. It costs an additional $2.50 for a combo meal with a drink and a side – waffle fries, MacK’s coleslaw, rooster pico (de gallo) or a cucumber medley.
Children’s sandwiches are $4.95 apiece and are served with a side and juice.
“The Boardwalk Special is my take on a South Jersey cheesesteak,” Kangas said.
Shaved and marinated sirloin steak, grilled tri-color peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolone cheese and American cheese are served in an Amoroso’s Baking Company roll.
Doubling the meat or adding pastrami turns The Boardwalk Special into The Maxwell.
“I’m trying to coin the phrase ‘2021 is the year of the cheesesteak,’” Kangas said, “and I hope that will help sell this sandwich (The Boardwalk Special).”
Kangas’ version of the club sandwich, called The Hitchcock, is served on toasted berry wheat bread. Its ingredients include marinated and shaved sirloin steak, oven-roasted turkey, sharp cheddar cheese, MacK’s coleslaw, leaf lettuce and tomato.
“Instead of regular pieces of bacon on it, we have something called bacon jam,” Kangas said. “It’s kind of sweet, and it’s pretty tasty.”
Also on the MacK’s menu are sandwiches that feature beef and sausage meatballs, Beechwood smoked ham, chicken and grilled black bean patties.
Salads, desserts and daily specials are among the other options.
MacK’s site is the former location of Betsy’s On The Corner, which closed in October 2018 and reopened in November of that same year as Betsy’s Round the Corner on Park Avenue.
For more information, visit macksinaiken.com or the MacK’s, page on Facebook.