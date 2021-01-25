Longtime Aiken Police captain starting new role as executive director of Child Advocacy Center

Maryann Burgess may have just retired after 30 years of service with the Aiken Department of Public Safety but her role in providing a safe environment for Aiken County's children will continue.
Starting Monday, Burgess took on the role of executive director at the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County.
Since 2003, the center has collaborated with area partners who respond to child abuse cases in Aiken County.
The center was established to ensure that all the services a child and family needs, including medical examinations, forensic interviewing and advocacy support, could occur in one location at no cost to a child’s family.
In 2019, the center served 576 children, according to the center's latest yearly report. Over half of the cases were sexual abuse. Other cases included physical abuse, witness to abuse, neglect and drug endangerment.
In her new position, Burgess will oversee the center's staff and operations.
"I’m very honored to be here," Burgess said. "I think it’s very fitting for my next chapter in life after retiring after 30 years at the police department where my specialty was investigating crimes against children. I think I’m in the right place and the right time."
Born and raised in Chicago, Burgess moved to Aiken and was hired by the Aiken Department of Public Safety in October 1990 where she was dually trained as a police officer and firefighter.
She rose to the rank of captain, a title she held for 17 years.
Burgess spent the last 16 years of her career with Public Safety as captain over the department's Youth Services Division which is responsible for the investigation of crimes against children, crimes children commit and overseeing the School Resource Officer program.
During her 30 years with the City of Aiken, Burgess earned numerous lifesaving awards and commendations. She served on the initial accreditation team for Aiken Public Safety, is a graduate of Leadership Aiken and is a board member of Proactive Parenting Initiative.
Burgess has been a guest instructor for criminology and sociology classes at USC Aiken and worked with the University of South Carolina Children's Law Center in the development of policy procedure for South Carolina in the area of runaways, dually involved youth in the criminal justice and social services systems, and child sex trafficking.
She currently serves as the chair of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force.
“It is amazing because she is the absolute perfect fit because she has spent her life protecting and caring children and providing a safe city for the children," Gina Bassford, chairperson of the board of directors for the CAC, said. "It’s always been about children’s safety and well-being. This is a natural segue for what she’s been doing all along, just in a different way."
Coming into the new position, Burgess said the Child Advocacy Center has accomplished being a safe space for children and their family but believes there is always room for improvement.
Her goals include improving the appearance of the center's office located at 4231 Trolley Line Road, ensuring that staff members have the training and resources needed and continuing to tighten relationships worth local partners and law enforcement.
“I’m going to work with the team that’s here and we’re gonna make sure that we have the best services possible for the children of Aiken County,” Burgess said. “I want to make sure that we are forming the tightest net we can for the safety and protection of children. I want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to collaborate with our partnering agencies and hold each other accountable for those services that we provide."
The Child Advocacy Center urges anyone who witness or suspects a situation that threatens the safety and well-being of a child to call 911 or 888-227-3487.