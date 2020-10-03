Youth at South Aiken Presbyterian collect donations for ACTS

On Sept. 19, the youth from South Aiken Presbyterian Church held an “Acting for ACTS Drive In Donation Event” to collect goods and cash for Area Churches Together Serving, a local charity with a long legacy of providing community support. Thirteen middle- and high-school students gathered at the church to accept items for donation to ACTS.
This event was was inspired by Suzanne Jackson, director of ACTS, who spoke on Aug. 30 for a Minute for Mission. She gave an overview of the origins and mission of ACTS, and how COVID-19 has affected the operation of ACTS and those they serve, including a new satellite operation in Graniteville and provide food distribution in Ridge Springs.
The SAPC youth "heard" Director Jackson, and wanted to be proactive and seize the opportunity to respond to her missional call, especially since two youth missions scheduled for this summer were cancelled due to the pandemic, said Steve Kuhl, South Aiken Presbyterian’s youth elder.
Jackson and ACTS volunteer Lizzie Abshire were on-hand to receive the items.
In the week prior to the donation, ACTS provided a week’s worth of food to 700 families across the county, and fed 100 homeless individuals, Jackson said.
“I was a bit worried about how successful this mission would be, given we did not have time to really ‘get the word out,'" said Kuhl. "But the members of South Aiken Presbyterian really responded. Given the success of this drive, and seeing the extent of the community need, we plan to hold another donation drop-off event next spring.”