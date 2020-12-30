Woodside gets OK for second deer cull by S.C. Department of Natural Resources; awaits city approval

The Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association has received approval from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to move forward with a second deer management cull.
The next step, said Charlie Call, the association's president, is for Woodside to be granted approval by the city of Aiken for a permit to allow for the cull, which the association applied for in November.
The association has allocated $30,000 for the second cull, which includes the cost for sharpshooters who will implement the removal of the deer.
The first deer cull, held February through March 1 was a more than $40,000 effort that ended with a cull of 100 deer.
The association currently has no planned date for the cull, Call said, though it will request the culling to occur between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. to reduce the risk of safety conflicts with residents.
"We, hopefully, will review sites in the next week, then we will ask for formal approval of the new hours and sites to be used," Call said Dec. 24.
Deer count surveys
In early August, Folk Land Management, the organization that conducted previous deer count surveys for Woodside, conducted a third deer count survey to determine whether a second deer cull was needed.
A total of 127 deer were recorded during the survey conducted on Aug. 5 and 6, according to an email between Call and Folk Land Management Inc. on Aug. 27.
The surveyors stated in the email that the deer density calculated each night "indicates a continued high population of deer" on the property with the density "increasing slightly" in the two 2019 surveys.
"The … 100 deer removed from Woodside … did not effectively reduce the deer density on the property," the email continued. "If your community wishes to effectively reduce the herd, more aggressive culling will be necessary to achieve the deer heard density that your community desires."
Residential survey
The Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association sent a survey to residents following the results of the deer count survey to determine residents' views on property and vehicle damage from deer.
A total of 1,247 responses were received.
The survey results indicated that prior to the February 2020 cull, the majority of residents had browsing damage caused by deer and that damage has decreased since the initial cull.
The results additionally revealed there were little to no vehicle accidents involving deer since February 2020.