top story

Woodside Country Club donates boxed lunches to Aiken Public Safety

Woodside donate lunch
Members of the Woodside Country Club donated 75 boxed lunches to the Aiken Department of Public Safety on Wednesday. 

 Photo submitted by Alexandra Marozzi

Officers and staff with the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a special treat Wednesday afternoon. 

Members of Woodside Country Club visited Public Safety's headquarters located on Beaufort Street N.E. to donate 75 Boar's Head boxed lunches to the department's staff and officers.

"Giving back to the community is something our club prides itself on," said Alexandra Marozzi, Woodside Country Club membership director.

Allison Dorn and Lou Madeira, with Augusta Provisions, donated the turkey, ham and cheese to make the boxed lunches.

The donation was a way to show the club's appreciation for the employees at Public Safety, Marozzi said.

"I am very thankful that they chose to take time from their day to come and personally show their appreciation for the job that we do," said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety. 

