Women United Inspiration Tea provides assistance to shelters for women, children in Aiken County

Local shelters that serve women and/or children soon will receive items that they need as the result of Women United’s 5th annual Inspiration Tea.
The nonprofits that operate the refuges submitted wish lists beforehand, and the event’s participants were encouraged to donate things such as socks, diapers, laundry detergent, deodorant and towels.
United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers said the gifts could be dropped off until Nov. 12 at the United Way’s headquarters at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. in Aiken.
They will be delivered Nov. 13 to the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons, Helping Hands, Mental Health America of Aiken County, and the Salvation Army of Aiken.
Founded in 2015, Women United is affiliated with the United Way; and its mission is to improve the lives of women and children in Aiken County.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Inspiration Tea was held virtually this year.
“It is an opportunity to inspire, to bring women together, to empower them and to raise awareness of the needs of women and children, particularly those who are homeless in our community,” Rodgers said.
Leah B. Moody, who is a member of the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees, was among the Inspiration Tea’s speakers.
“My education is empowerment,” said Moody, who also is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law. “Everyone’s education is empowerment. It is extremely valuable and important for our growth, perspective, independence and enjoyment of life. It is the basis of making informed decisions or finding the answers to life’s problems.”
Cumbee Center Executive Director Jessica Coach, Mental Health America of Aiken County Executive Director BonnieAnne Fulghum and Geneva Wright of Helping Hands talked about individuals who have enjoyed success after receiving assistance at shelters managed by their nonprofits.