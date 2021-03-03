Women United accepting applications from nonprofits for grants

Women United is accepting applications for grants from area nonprofits.
Grant recipients must be located in Aiken County and provide services to the homeless in Aiken County. They also must be tax-exempt under Section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and able to demonstrate organizational and financial stability.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 26.
In addition, grant recipients must not discriminate on the basis of age, race, national origin, ethnicity, gender, physical ability, sexual orientation, political affiliation or religious beliefs.
Priority will be given to applicants whose efforts that have a high probability of sustainability beyond the grant period, foster permanent change, and have a long-term positive impact on Aiken County’s homeless women and children.
Applicants also should be able to show their ability to obtain measurable results.
Details concerning grant eligibility and application requirements are available at uwaiken.org by clicking on the About Us tab on the home page and then clicking on the Women United tab.
For additional information, call the United Way of Aiken County at 803-648-8331.
Founded in 2015, Women United is affiliated with the United Way of Aiken County.
Last year, Women United awarded grants that were worth a total of $14,630 to four organizations.