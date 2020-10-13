Women of Woodside raise nearly $8K for Walk to End Alzheimer's

While the Walk to End Alzheimer's will look different this year due to COVID-19, a local group is still participating and has raised almost $8,000.
The Women of Woodside are Aiken's top fundraising team and have raised that money to support the research, care and support efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the walk, held on Saturday, Oct. 17, will not be a large in-person gathering. Instead, the association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups.
The Woodside team plans to walk in small groups in different areas of their Woodside neighborhood. Participants can track their steps on the free Walk to End Alzheimer's app.
At 9 a.m. on walk day, participants will be able to stream the opening ceremony online, which will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Garden flowers to honor the personal reasons that participants have to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Daria Carney is on the Women of Woodside team and her husband, David, has Alzheimer's. Carney said David was always known for his amazing memory.
“A lot of people think it’s just loss of memory. It’s not,” Carney said in a release. “It is the loss of the person you knew and loved.”
Carney is also walking in memory of her mother, who passed away earlier this year. Her mother had lived with heart failure and mixed dementia for two years but contracted COVID-19 while in the hospital after a fall. The virus was what took her mother's life.
Due to travel restrictions, Carney was unable to go to England for the funeral or to see her family.
“Mum’s dementia robbed me of the last two years of her life," Carney said in a release. "Now I am faced with being robbed again. People shouldn’t have to watch their loved ones disappear in front of their eyes.”
To register for the walk or for more details on the event, visit alz.org/sc/walk or call 800-272-3900.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19, and neither can we,” said Cindy Alewine, president of the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter, in a release. “This year, more than ever, we need the support of our community to serve all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”