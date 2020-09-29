Witness signature on absentee ballots not required, but Gov. McMaster recommends it

South Carolina residents are no longer required to have a witness signature on their absentee ballots, but state officials still recommend voters get it signed to be safe.
Gov. Henry McMaster said residents should get the witness signature while speaking Monday at the Rotary Club of Aiken's weekly meeting. The witness signature requirement has changed multiple times in the last week, with the newest update coming on Friday night stating that it was not required.
The South Carolina Election Commission echoed McMaster's comments. The commission's website states that, "at this time, a court has ruled you do not need a witness signature on your absentee return envelope for your ballot to count. However, it is possible this court ruling could change. The safest practice at this time is to have your signature witnessed. The public will be notified of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scvotes.gov."
For the witness signature, voters have one person witness them filling out their absentee ballot and that person signs it.
With changes made by the state legislature for this year's general election, every registered voter in South Carolina will be able to vote absentee.
Absentee voting permits voters to cast their ballots before Election Day on Nov. 3. In the past, South Carolina residents had to have a reason to receive an absentee ballot, but this was changed because of safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who choose to vote absentee can choose to do so in person at the Aiken County Government Center, vote by mail, or go to one of the seven newly designated satellite absentee voting locations across Aiken County.
This allows voters to do in-person absentee voting without having to drive to the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office located inside the county's government center, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200.
Satellite locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from Oct. 26-30.
• Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson, from Oct. 19-21.
• First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, Oct. 12-15.
• Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
• North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta, from Mondays-Fridays Oct. 12-30.
• Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, from on Oct. 19-23.
Absentee voters can also choose to request a mail-in absentee ballot online at scvotes.gov or in person at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office. The office will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.
Residents must register to vote no later than Sunday, Oct. 4, to be eligible to vote on Nov. 3. Voter registration forms received by mail will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.
Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, and must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Absentee voters can check the status of their absentee ballots at scvotes.gov.
For more information, contact the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.